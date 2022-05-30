Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,333.20

Savix (SVX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Savix has a total market cap of $80,333.20 and $75.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 150,645 coins and its circulating supply is 69,511 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

