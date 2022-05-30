SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBFG. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

