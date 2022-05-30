Schf GPE LLC Buys Shares of 16,199 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Berkeley Lights comprises about 0.1% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 105.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 107,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,715. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

