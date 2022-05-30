Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

SHLRF stock opened at $188.65 on Monday. Schindler has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $323.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

