Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.
SHLRF stock opened at $188.65 on Monday. Schindler has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $323.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15.
Schindler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schindler (SHLRF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.