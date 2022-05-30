Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCHN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

SCHN stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

