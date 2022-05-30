SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,020 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,507,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,317. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

