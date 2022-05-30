SCS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.26 on Monday, reaching $364.06. 14,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

