SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,880,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $351,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 973,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.