SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 452.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,630,586. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

