Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Seagen worth $98,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.39. 33,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,541. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

