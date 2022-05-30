Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,158 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.69. 26,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.