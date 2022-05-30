Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Inter Parfums makes up about 2.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 423.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.98. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.