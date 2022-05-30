Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $126.18. 27,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,781. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

