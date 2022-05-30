Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 807 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $90.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. The company had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,679.54.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

