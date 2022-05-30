Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $16.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,803. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

