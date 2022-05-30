Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $17.32 on Monday, reaching $352.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

