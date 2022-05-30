Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 544,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,610,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $34.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.85. 24,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,521. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

