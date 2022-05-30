Seaport Global Advisors LLC Invests $529,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

