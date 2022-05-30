Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.46. 76,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,558. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

