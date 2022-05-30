Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,874,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

