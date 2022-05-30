Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,176 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

