Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,700,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. 29,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

