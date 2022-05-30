Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,330. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

