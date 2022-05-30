Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the period. Semtech comprises 2.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $70,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.28. 13,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Semtech Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.