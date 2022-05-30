Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the period. Semtech comprises 2.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $70,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.
Semtech Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
