Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.94% of Semtech worth $168,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.28 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

