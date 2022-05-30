Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,717.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $87,505.41 and $31,717.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

