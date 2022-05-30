Sentinel Protocol Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013074 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.