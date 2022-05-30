Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

