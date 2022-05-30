ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,260.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

