Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 41.2% in May

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SVT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

