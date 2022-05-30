Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Reaches $360,435.76

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $360,435.76 and $36,728.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

