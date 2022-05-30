Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.54).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,380 ($29.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £179.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,413.50 ($30.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,200.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

