Shopping Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Shopping has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $134,963.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00012598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 366.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,138.26 or 0.36919430 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00488001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,851 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.