Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Increases By 65.9%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of Anaergia stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.59. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

ANRGF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

