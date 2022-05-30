Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 50.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,657. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.