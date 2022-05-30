Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 50.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,657. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
