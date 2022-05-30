Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 40.6%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,495,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 31,154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,990.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.18 ($0.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

