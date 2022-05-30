Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 51.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.