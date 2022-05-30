Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expands By 45.3%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

