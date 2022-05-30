Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Expands By 89.3%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ DSACW opened at $0.94 on Monday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

