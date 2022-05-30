Short Interest in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Drops By 38.8%

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Enjoy Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENJY shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Enjoy Technology by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

