Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Expands By 74.1%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. GAIL has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.