Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Expands By 74.1%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. GAIL has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.
GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)
