Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 45.4%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,061. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 1,659.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.