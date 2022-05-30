Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Grows By 70.4%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

