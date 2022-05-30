Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 63.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IGEN traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 115,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,792. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.