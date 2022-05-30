Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Expands By 60.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$10.28 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

