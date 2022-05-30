Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Expands By 60.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$10.28 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (ICHBF)
