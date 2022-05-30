Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 46.3%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 3,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

