Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Drops By 47.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of LX opened at $2.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

