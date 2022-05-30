Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Rises By 66.7%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNFA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.07. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,593. L&F Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

