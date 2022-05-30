Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 65.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,312.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $$66.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $66.73.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.