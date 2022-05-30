Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rises By 88.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEGRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

